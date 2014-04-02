Source Naturals GastricSoothe™ Zinc L-Carnosine
Product Details
GastricSoothe™ utilizes a compound of zinc and l-carnosine that soothes and protects the gastric mucosal lining. Zinc l-carnosine also acts as an antioxidant that scavenges free radicals and assists the body’s own system in restoring healthy gastric cellular integrity.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zinc , Zinc L-carnosine , Maltodextrin , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
