Source Naturals GastricSoothe™ Zinc L-Carnosine

37.5 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107802297
GastricSoothe™ utilizes a compound of zinc and l-carnosine that soothes and protects the gastric mucosal lining. Zinc l-carnosine also acts as an antioxidant that scavenges free radicals and assists the body’s own system in restoring healthy gastric cellular integrity.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Zinc , Zinc L-carnosine , Maltodextrin , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

