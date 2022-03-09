Source Naturals Genistein Soy Complex for Women Perspective: front
Source Naturals Genistein Soy Complex for Women

1000 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801100
Source Naturals'' Eternal Woman™ line is designed for menopausal women to experience the Freedom to Change™ naturally. Genistein, an isoflavone phytonutrient derived from soybeans, has been the focus of scientific research since 1966. Studies have shown that genistein can bind to the same receptor sites as estrogen.

Source Naturals Genistein Soy Complex is made from isoflavone-rich soybean powder that yields a consistent standardized isoflavone content. This unique chemical-free process requires approximately 400 pounds of soybeans to yield just one pound of finished powder.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Sorbitol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Isoflavone Rich Soybean Powder , Daidzean , Glycitein , Genistein , Isoflavone .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More