Source Naturals Genistein Soy Complex for Women
Product Details
Source Naturals'' Eternal Woman™ line is designed for menopausal women to experience the Freedom to Change™ naturally. Genistein, an isoflavone phytonutrient derived from soybeans, has been the focus of scientific research since 1966. Studies have shown that genistein can bind to the same receptor sites as estrogen.
Source Naturals Genistein Soy Complex is made from isoflavone-rich soybean powder that yields a consistent standardized isoflavone content. This unique chemical-free process requires approximately 400 pounds of soybeans to yield just one pound of finished powder.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Sorbitol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Isoflavone Rich Soybean Powder , Daidzean , Glycitein , Genistein , Isoflavone .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
