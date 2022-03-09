Source Naturals GliSODin® Power Perspective: front
Source Naturals GliSODin® Power

250 mg - 30 TabletsUPC: 0002107801872
Glisoden Power is an innovative bioavailable form or superoxide dismutase (SOD), the most important enzyme in the body for protecting the body’s cells and tissues from free radical damage. Scientific research shows that Glisodin supports the body’s own production of superoxide dismutase. Glisodin power is 100% vegetarian and is comprised of gliadin, a wheat protein extract, which is bound to superoxide dismutase derived from cantaloupe. The gliadin protects the SOD from degradation in the digestive tract and also promotes its absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium51mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Superoxide Dismutase , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.