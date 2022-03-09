Glisoden Power is an innovative bioavailable form or superoxide dismutase (SOD), the most important enzyme in the body for protecting the body’s cells and tissues from free radical damage. Scientific research shows that Glisodin supports the body’s own production of superoxide dismutase. Glisodin power is 100% vegetarian and is comprised of gliadin, a wheat protein extract, which is bound to superoxide dismutase derived from cantaloupe. The gliadin protects the SOD from degradation in the digestive tract and also promotes its absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.