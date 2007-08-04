Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract
Product Details
Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract is a rich source of procyanidins - water-soluble antioxidant flavonoids that are excellent free radical scavengers and have been shown to support the capillaries and circulatory health. Grape seed extract also has been shown in preliminary research to cross the blood/brain barrier and provide powerful antioxidant protection to the brain.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Grape Seed Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More