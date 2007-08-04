Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract

100 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801966
Purchase Options

Product Details

Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract is a rich source of procyanidins - water-soluble antioxidant flavonoids that are excellent free radical scavengers and have been shown to support the capillaries and circulatory health. Grape seed extract also has been shown in preliminary research to cross the blood/brain barrier and provide powerful antioxidant protection to the brain.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Grape Seed Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More