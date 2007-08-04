Source Naturals Grape Seed Extract is a rich source of procyanidins - water-soluble antioxidant flavonoids that are excellent free radical scavengers and have been shown to support the capillaries and circulatory health. Grape seed extract also has been shown in preliminary research to cross the blood/brain barrier and provide powerful antioxidant protection to the brain.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.