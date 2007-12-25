Source Naturals Grapefruit Pectin Powder
16 ozUPC: 0002107801310
Product Details
Grapefruit Pectin is a rich, natural source of soluble fiber. Pectin may help maintain cholesterol levels already in the normal range and regulate blood sugar levels.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
151.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grapefruit Pectin Complex
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
