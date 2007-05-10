Source Naturals Green Tea Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Green Tea Extract

500 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801846
Source Naturals Green Tea Extract offers a convenient way to get the benefits of green tea in a highly concentrated form. The extract is standardized for bioflavonoid-like antioxidants known as polyphenols, particularly (-)-Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG). EGCG has been found in scientific studies to be a potent antioxidant.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium47mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
