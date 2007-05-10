Source Naturals Green Tea Extract offers a convenient way to get the benefits of green tea in a highly concentrated form. The extract is standardized for bioflavonoid-like antioxidants known as polyphenols, particularly (-)-Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG). EGCG has been found in scientific studies to be a potent antioxidant.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.