Source Naturals Green Tea Extract
Product Details
Source Naturals Green Tea Extract offers a convenient way to get the benefits of green tea in a highly concentrated form. The extract is standardized for bioflavonoid-like antioxidants known as polyphenols, particularly (-)-Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG). EGCG has been found in scientific studies to be a potent antioxidant.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
