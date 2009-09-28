Source Naturals Gymnema Sylvestre Perspective: front
Source Naturals Gymnema Sylvestre

550 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107802153
Product Details

Source Natural ULTRA POTENCY GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE provides a powerful support to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels when used as part of your diet.  This herb has been used traditionally in India for centuries and has been shown in research to support healthy glucose metabolism by mediation of insulin release and activity and enhancement of healthy pancreatic function.  ULTRA POTENCY GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE is standardized to 75% gymnemic acids for potent metabolic support.  It also contains 50 mg. gynema leaf 5:1 extract.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium32mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract ( 75% , Gymnemic Acids ) , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose and Modified Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
