Source Natural ULTRA POTENCY GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE provides a powerful support to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels when used as part of your diet. This herb has been used traditionally in India for centuries and has been shown in research to support healthy glucose metabolism by mediation of insulin release and activity and enhancement of healthy pancreatic function. ULTRA POTENCY GYMNEMA SYLVESTRE is standardized to 75% gymnemic acids for potent metabolic support. It also contains 50 mg. gynema leaf 5:1 extract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.