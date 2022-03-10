Source Naturals Horny Goat Weed
Product Details
Epimedium is one of the most valued tonics of Chinese herbalism. In China it is especially used for supporting healthy sexual activity - thus its name, Horny Goat Weed.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Acacia Gum , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Epimedium Aerial Parts Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
