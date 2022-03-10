Source Naturals Horny Goat Weed Perspective: front
Source Naturals Horny Goat Weed

1000 mg - 30 TabletsUPC: 0002107801429
Product Details

Epimedium is one of the most valued tonics of Chinese herbalism. In China it is especially used for supporting healthy sexual activity - thus its name, Horny Goat Weed.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Acacia Gum , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Epimedium Aerial Parts Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

