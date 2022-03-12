Source Naturals Hot Flash® Perspective: front
Source Naturals ETERNAL WOMAN™ is a revolutionary line designed so that menopausal women may experience the Freedom to Change™ naturally.

Source Naturals HOT FLASH™ formula may help minimize the body''s often dramatic response to declining levels of estrogen. HOT FLASH formula includes optimal amounts of phytoestrogens, which may lessen the effects of luteinizing hormone and reduce the frequency of hot flashes.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium98mg10%
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Genistein-rich Soy Concentrate ( Soylife ) Yielding , Isoflavones , Black Cohosh Root Standardized Extract , 2 . 5% , Yielding , Triterpene Glycosides ( Containing , 27-deoxyactein ) , Dong Quai Root Extract , Licorice Root Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract . Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

