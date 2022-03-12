Source Naturals Hot Flash®
Product Details
Source Naturals ETERNAL WOMAN™ is a revolutionary line designed so that menopausal women may experience the Freedom to Change™ naturally.
Source Naturals HOT FLASH™ formula may help minimize the body''s often dramatic response to declining levels of estrogen. HOT FLASH formula includes optimal amounts of phytoestrogens, which may lessen the effects of luteinizing hormone and reduce the frequency of hot flashes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Genistein-rich Soy Concentrate ( Soylife ) Yielding , Isoflavones , Black Cohosh Root Standardized Extract , 2 . 5% , Yielding , Triterpene Glycosides ( Containing , 27-deoxyactein ) , Dong Quai Root Extract , Licorice Root Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract . Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More