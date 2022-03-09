Huperzine A is a natural compound extracted from the Chinese club moss Huperzia Serrata. Worldwide studies have shown that Huperzine A supports learning and memory by protecting acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that acts as a messenger molecule in the brain. Huperzine A may be used for both short-term “brain boost” needs, such as preparing for a test, as well as more long-term needs, such as reducing the mild memory loss associated with normal aging.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.