Source Naturals Huperzine A

200 mcg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107801930
Huperzine A is a natural compound extracted from the Chinese club moss Huperzia Serrata. Worldwide studies have shown that Huperzine A supports learning and memory by protecting acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that acts as a messenger molecule in the brain. Huperzine A may be used for both short-term “brain boost” needs, such as preparing for a test, as well as more long-term needs, such as reducing the mild memory loss associated with normal aging.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Huperzine A , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

