Source Naturals Huperzine A
Product Details
Huperzine A is a natural compound extracted from the Chinese club moss Huperzia serrata. Worldwide studies have shown that Huperzine A supports learning and memory by protecting acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that acts as a messenger molecule in the brain. Huperzine A may be used for both short-term "brain boost" needs, such as preparing for a test, as well as more long-term needs, such as reducing the mild memory loss associated with normal aging.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Huperzine A ( Huperzia Serrate Leaf Standardized Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
