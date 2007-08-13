Source Naturals Inflama-Rest™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Inflama-Rest™

90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801579
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
22.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium23mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C4mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin D-3 , Calcium , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Manganese , Sodium , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Ginger Root , Ginger Root Extract , Hops Extract , Bromelain , Ashwagandha Root Extract , Quercetin , Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Chinese Skullcap Root Extract , Boswellia Serrata Tree Resin Extract , Oregon Grape Root , Silymarin , Trans Resveratrol , Feverfew Leaf Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Stinging Nettle Extract , White Willow Bark Extract , Rosemary Leaf Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Nattokinase , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum , Stearic Acid and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
