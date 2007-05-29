Injuv™ is a revolutionary new form of hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid plays an integral role in maintaining and regulating moisture within the tissues and facilitating the transport of nutrients into the cells and the removal of metabolic waste. It is found in all of the bodies tissues, with the highest concentrations located in the extracellular matrix of the skin and the synovial fluid that bathes the joints and cartilage. Optimum levels of hyaluronic acid are essential for the health of the joints and cartilage. Injuv provides the only hyaluronic acid that has undergone a natural enzyme cleaving technique for greater absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.