Source Naturals Injuv™ Hyaluronic Acid

70 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801550
Injuv™ is a revolutionary new form of hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid plays an integral role in maintaining and regulating moisture within the tissues and facilitating the transport of nutrients into the cells and the removal of metabolic waste. It is found in all of the bodies tissues, with the highest concentrations located in the extracellular matrix of the skin and the synovial fluid that bathes the joints and cartilage. Optimum levels of hyaluronic acid are essential for the health of the joints and cartilage. Injuv provides the only hyaluronic acid that has undergone a natural enzyme cleaving technique for greater absorption.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Hyaluronic Acid , Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Titanium Dioxide .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

