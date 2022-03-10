Source Naturals IP-6 Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals IP-6 Powder

2500 mg - 200 gUPC: 0002107801367
Product Details

IP-6 (inositol hexaphosphate) is a component of certain dietary fibers, particularly most cereal grains, legumes, and seeds high in oil. Many researchers believe that some of fiber''s health benefits may be due to the antioxidant, immune enhancing, and cardiovascular supporting activities of IP-6. In-vitro and animal research has shown IP-6 to have significant protective and growth regulating effects on various cells and tissues, including those of the colon, breast, and prostate. Source Naturals® IP-6 Powder contains 2,500 mg of IP-6, free of other active ingredients. Only IP-6 in this form has consistently demonstrated positive research results.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
54.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium629mg
Ingredients
Calcium Magnesium Inositol Hexaphosphate , Ip-6 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.