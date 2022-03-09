IP-6 (inositol hexaphosphate) is a component of certain dietary fibers, particularly most cereal grains, legumes, and seeds high in oil. Many researchers believe that some of fiber''s health benefits may be due to the antioxidant, immune enhancing, and cardiovascular supporting activities of IP-6. In-vitro and animal research has shown IP-6 to have significant protective and growth regulating effects on various cells and tissues including those of the colon, breast, and prostate. Source Naturals IP-6 POWDER contains 2500 mg of IP-6, free of other active ingredients. Only IP-6 in this form has consistently demonstrated positive research results.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.