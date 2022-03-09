Source Naturals Iron
Product Details
Source Naturals IRON chelate is composed of iron bound to amino acids from hydrolyzed vegetable protein for easy assimilation and utilization.
Iron is a critical component of hemoglobin, the main oxygen-carrying compound in the blood, and therefore a prerequisite for adequate oxygen supply to the cells. Iron is also required for energy production and collagen synthesis.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
