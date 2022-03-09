Source Naturals Iron Perspective: front
Source Naturals Iron

25 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800312
Source Naturals IRON chelate is composed of iron bound to amino acids from hydrolyzed vegetable protein for easy assimilation and utilization.

Iron is a critical component of hemoglobin, the main oxygen-carrying compound in the blood, and therefore a prerequisite for adequate oxygen supply to the cells. Iron is also required for energy production and collagen synthesis.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron25mg
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

