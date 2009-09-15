Source Naturals Krill Oil 500 mg Softgels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Krill Oil 500 mg Softgels

30 ctUPC: 0002107802164
Purchase Options

Product Details

Arctic Pure Krill Oil is a premium, naturally rich source of omega-3s and phospholids, a potent support for heart and brain health, as well as a means of monthly comfort for women. Krill oil additionally contains the natural antioxidants astaxanthin and vitamin A, both of which support protection of cells, eyesight, joint health, and immunity.

  • Premium Omega-3 for Heart, Brain, and PMS

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100International Unit
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Arcticpure Krill Oil Blend , Yielding : Phospholipids , Omega-3 Rich . Omega-3 Fatty Acids ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid [ EPA ] , Docosahexaenoic Acid [ DHA ] , Astaxanthin . Gelatin , Fish Oil , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Glycerin , Sorbitol , Purified Water , Mixed Tocopherols , Ascorbyl Palmitate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More