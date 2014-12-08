Source Naturals Krill Oil 500 mg Softgels
Product Details
Arctic Pure Krill Oil is a premium, naturally rich source of omega-3s and phospholids, a potent support for heart and brain health, as well as a means of monthly comfort for women. Krill oil additionally contains the natural antioxidants astaxanthin and vitamin A, both of which support protection of cells, eyesight, joint health, and immunity.
- Premium Omega-3 For Heart, Brain, & PMS
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Arcticpure Krill Oil Blend , Yielding : Phospholipids , Omega-3 Rich . Omega-3 Fatty Acids ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid [ EPA ] , Docosahexaenoic Acid [ DHA ] ) , Astaxanthin . Gelatin , Fish Oil , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Glycerin , Sorbitol , Purified Water , Mixed Tocopherols , Ascorbyl Palmitate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More