L-Carnitine is important for providing energy to muscles and has been described as a "conditionally essential" nutrient for humans.* 95% of all carnitine stored in the body is found in muscle tissue. It carries fatty acids into the mitochondria of each cell, where they are oxidized and stored as ATP, a prime energy fuel.*

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
L-Carnitine ( L-Carnitine L-Tartrate ) , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

