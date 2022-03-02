Source Naturals L-Carnitine Capsules 500mg
Product Details
L-Carnitine is important for providing energy to muscles and has been described as a "conditionally essential" nutrient for humans.* 95% of all carnitine stored in the body is found in muscle tissue. It carries fatty acids into the mitochondria of each cell, where they are oxidized and stored as ATP, a prime energy fuel.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Carnitine ( L-Carnitine L-Tartrate ) , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More