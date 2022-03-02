L-Carnitine is important for providing energy to muscles and has been described as a "conditionally essential" nutrient for humans.* 95% of all carnitine stored in the body is found in muscle tissue. It carries fatty acids into the mitochondria of each cell, where they are oxidized and stored as ATP, a prime energy fuel.*

