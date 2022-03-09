Source Naturals L-Carnosine Tablets 500mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals L-Carnosine Tablets 500mg

30 ctUPC: 0002107801557
Product Details

L-Carnosine is a dipeptide composed of the amino acids beta-alanine and L-histdine. It occurs naturally in muscle, brain, and other tissues in high concentrations.

  • Reduces Glycation*
  • Hypoallergenic

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium88mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-carnosine , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , , Stearic Acid , Hydroxy Propyl Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
