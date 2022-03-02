L-Citrulline is a natural amino acid that supports sports performance and good health, while at the same time helping the liver detoxify. L-Citrulline helps the body rid itself of ammonia, a by-product of intense exercise. This clearing enables the body to recover after a workout, and it frees ATP energy for enhanced uses such as respiration and signal transduction.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.