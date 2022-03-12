Source Naturals L-Citrulline Perspective: front
Source Naturals L-Citrulline

500 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107802005
L-Citrulline is a natural amino acid that supports sports performance and good health, while at the same time helping the liver detoxify. L-Citrulline helps the body rid itself of ammonia, a by-product of intense exercise. This clearing enables the body to recover after a workout, and it frees ATP energy for enhanced uses such as respiration and signal transduction.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-citrulline , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

