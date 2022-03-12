Source Naturals L-Proline L-Lysine Perspective: front
Source Naturals L-Proline L-Lysine

275 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800758
Product Details

L-Lysine is one of 9 essential amino acids that cannot be made in the body. It is the basic raw material for carnitine synthesis. L-Proline can be made in the body, but low protein/vegetarian diets may not always promote optimal L-Proline production. L-Lysine and L-Proline amino acids are the precursors of hydroxylysine (HL), and hydroxyproline (HP), two constituents of collagen. Collagen is an essential component of arterial linings. Vitamin C, a strong antioxidant, is also essential for the production of collagen. Hawthorn berry and grape seed extract are potent natural antioxidants due to their high levels of proanthocyanidin. These proanthocyanidin-esters are excellent free radical scavengers.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium66mg7%
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C1147mg1912%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( , from : Calcium Ascorbate and Magnesium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( , from : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Magnesium ( , from : Magnesium Ascorbate ) , L-Lysine ( , from : of : Free-form , Crystalline , L-lysine Hydrochloride ) , L-Proline , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) with A , Procyanidolic , Value Of : 95 , Hawthorn Berry Extract , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
