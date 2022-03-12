L-Lysine is one of 9 essential amino acids that cannot be made in the body. It is the basic raw material for carnitine synthesis. L-Proline can be made in the body, but low protein/vegetarian diets may not always promote optimal L-Proline production. L-Lysine and L-Proline amino acids are the precursors of hydroxylysine (HL), and hydroxyproline (HP), two constituents of collagen. Collagen is an essential component of arterial linings. Vitamin C, a strong antioxidant, is also essential for the production of collagen. Hawthorn berry and grape seed extract are potent natural antioxidants due to their high levels of proanthocyanidin. These proanthocyanidin-esters are excellent free radical scavengers.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.