Source Naturals L-Proline L-Lysine
L-Lysine is one of 9 essential amino acids that cannot be made in the body. It is the basic raw material for carnitine synthesis. L-Proline can be made in the body, but low protein/vegetarian diets may not always promote optimal L-Proline production. L-Lysine and L-Proline amino acids are the precursors of hydroxylysine (HL), and hydroxyproline (HP), two constituents of collagen. Collagen is an essential component of arterial linings. Vitamin C, a strong antioxidant, is also essential for the production of collagen. Hawthorn berry and grape seed extract are potent natural antioxidants due to their high levels of proanthocyanidin. These proanthocyanidin-esters are excellent free radical scavengers.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin C ( , from : Calcium Ascorbate and Magnesium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( , from : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Magnesium ( , from : Magnesium Ascorbate ) , L-Lysine ( , from : of : Free-form , Crystalline , L-lysine Hydrochloride ) , L-Proline , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) with A , Procyanidolic , Value Of : 95 , Hawthorn Berry Extract , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate . .
