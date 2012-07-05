Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals L-Proline Powder
4 ozUPC: 0002107801551
L-Proline is an amino acid involved in the production of collagen and cartilage and may help support healthy joints and a healthy musculoskeletal system. L-Proline can be made in the body but low protein/vegetarian diets may not always promote optimal production.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
56.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Proline
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
