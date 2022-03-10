Source Naturals L-Theanine 200 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Source Naturals L-Theanine 200 mg Dietary Supplement

30 ctUPC: 0002107801645
L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found almost exclusively in the tea plant (Camellia Sinensis) and is the primary ingredient contributing to the unusual taste of green tea. 

  • Helps Reduce Anxiety

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Theanine , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
