Source Naturals L-Theanine 200 mg Dietary Supplement
Product Details
L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found almost exclusively in the tea plant (Camellia Sinensis) and is the primary ingredient contributing to the unusual taste of green tea.
- Helps Reduce Anxiety
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Theanine , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
