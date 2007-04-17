Source Naturals L-Theanine Tablets 200mg
Product Details
L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found almost exclusively in the tea plant (Camellia sinensis) and is the primary ingredient contributing to the unusual taste of green tea. Animal studies have shown that L-theanine crosses the blood brain barrier, increases dopamine and GABA levels in the brain, and inhibits the stimulatory properties of caffeine.* Human studies have shown that taking L-theanine results in the emission of brain waves associated with a state of relaxation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , L-Theanine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More