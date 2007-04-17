L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found almost exclusively in the tea plant (Camellia sinensis) and is the primary ingredient contributing to the unusual taste of green tea. Animal studies have shown that L-theanine crosses the blood brain barrier, increases dopamine and GABA levels in the brain, and inhibits the stimulatory properties of caffeine.* Human studies have shown that taking L-theanine results in the emission of brain waves associated with a state of relaxation.*

