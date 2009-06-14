Source Naturals L-Tryptophan with Coenzyme B-6
Product Details
The essential amino acid L-tryptophan helps support relaxation, restful sleep, and a positive outlook. It plays a part in the synthesis of both melatonin and serotonin, hormones involved with mood and stress response. This tryptophan includes the activated coenzyme form of vitamin B-6, called P-5-P, that is required to convert tryptophan to serotonin. L-tryptophan also supports immune functions because it is the body’s precursor to the kynurenines that regulate immunity. If needed, L-tryptophan converts to niacin in the body, which supports circulation, a healthy nervous system, the metabolism of food, and the healthy nervous system, the metabolism of food, and the production of hydrochloric acid for the digestive system. Source Naturals L-tryptophan is extremely pure and is regularly tested to ensure the highest standards of quality.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 , Calcium , L-Tryptophan , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
