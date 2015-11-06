Source Naturals L-Tryptophan Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals L-Tryptophan

500 mg - 30 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801983
Purchase Options

Product Details

The essential amino acid L-tryptophan helps support relaxation, restful sleep, and a positive outlook. It plays a part in the synthesis of both melatonin and serotonin, hormones involved with mood and stress response. This tryptophan includes the activated coenzyme form of vitamin B-6, called P-5-P, that is required to convert tryptophan to serotonin. L-tryptophan also supports immune functions because it is the body’s precursor to the kynurenines that regulate immunity. If needed, L-tryptophan converts to niacin in the body, which supports circulation, a healthy nervous system, the metabolism of food, and the healthy nervous system, the metabolism of food, and the production of hydrochloric acid for the digestive system. Source Naturals L-tryptophan is extremely pure and is regularly tested to ensure the highest standards of quality.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron575mg
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Iron , L-Tryptophan , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More