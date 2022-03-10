Source Naturals Lecithin Perspective: front
Lecithin is a natural substance found in cell membranes and is manufactured in the liver from dietary choline. It contains a mixture of phosphatides, including phosphatidyl choline, an important precursor to the main neurotransmitter, acetylcholine. In addition, the body utilizes lecithin both for the proper formation of bile (the body''s main emulsifying compound), and as an emulsifying agent itself. As an emulsifier, lecithin helps in the absorption and utilization of fat-soluble nutrients, such as vitamins A, D, E and K.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerine , Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

