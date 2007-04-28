Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple No Iron
Product Details
LIFE FORCE MULTIPLE™, the most complete daily formula available, is scientifically Bio-Aligned™ to deliver essential cellular energy and balance to vital systems and organs. For lifelong support to your brain, skin, eyes, immune, circulatory, antioxidant and energy systems, take LIFE FORCE - and join the Wellness Revolution of preventive health care.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Vitamin E Powder , Silymarin , Choline , Inositol , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , R-lipoic Acid , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Turmeric Rhizome , Green Tea Extract , Quercetin , Trans-resveratol , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More