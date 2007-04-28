Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple No Iron Perspective: front
Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple No Iron

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107800044
LIFE FORCE MULTIPLE™, the most complete daily formula available, is scientifically Bio-Aligned™ to deliver essential cellular energy and balance to vital systems and organs. For lifelong support to your brain, skin, eyes, immune, circulatory, antioxidant and energy systems, take LIFE FORCE - and join the Wellness Revolution of preventive health care.

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Vitamin E Powder , Silymarin , Choline , Inositol , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , R-lipoic Acid , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Turmeric Rhizome , Green Tea Extract , Quercetin , Trans-resveratol , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
