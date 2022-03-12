Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple No Iron Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple No Iron

180 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801492
Purchase Options

Product Details

LIFE FORCE MULTIPLE™, the most complete daily formula available, is scientifically Bio-Aligned™ to deliver essential cellular energy and balance to vital systems and organs. For lifelong support to your brain, skin, eyes, immune, circulatory, antioxidant and energy systems, take LIFE FORCE - and join the Wellness Revolution of preventive health care.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium100mg
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit
Vitamin C500mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica , N-acetyl Cysteine , Vitamin E Complex , Milk Thistle Seed Extract , Silymarin , Inositol , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , R-lipoic Acid , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl-l-tyrosine , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Green Tea Extract , Quercetin , Natural Trans Resveratrols , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Vitamin D3 .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More