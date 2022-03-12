Source Naturals Life Force™ Multiple with Iron
Product Details
Life Force™ Multiple, the most complete daily formula available, is scientifically Bio-Aligned™ to deliver essential cellular energy and balance to vital systems and organs.
For lifelong support to your brain, skin, eyes, immune, circulatory, antioxidant and energy systems, take Life Force - and join the Wellness Revolution of preventive health care.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , N-acetyl Cysteine , Green Tea Extract , Gamma-vitamin E Complex , Silymarin , Inositol , Alpha Lipoic Acid , R Lipoic Acid , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl-l-tyrosine , Quercetin , Natural Trans Resveratrol , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Vitamin D3 .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More