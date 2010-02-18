Source Naturals Liver Guard™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Liver Guard™

120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800109
This product has been specially formulated to provide nutrients essential for healthy liver function.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium33mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C250mg
Ingredients
Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , N-acetyl Cysteine , Silymarin , Dandelion Root Extract , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Wasabi , Rhizome , Bupleurum Root Extract , Vitamin E Powder , Calcium D-glucarate , Oregon Grape Root , Artichoke Leaf Extract , Inositol , Coenzyme Q 10 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

