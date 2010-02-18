Source Naturals Liver Guard™
Product Details
This product has been specially formulated to provide nutrients essential for healthy liver function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , N-acetyl Cysteine , Silymarin , Dandelion Root Extract , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Wasabi , Rhizome , Bupleurum Root Extract , Vitamin E Powder , Calcium D-glucarate , Oregon Grape Root , Artichoke Leaf Extract , Inositol , Coenzyme Q 10 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
