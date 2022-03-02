Magnesium ascorbate is non-acidic (pH neutral) and gentle on the digestive system. Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen formation, amino acid metabolism, hormone synthesis, and the body''s immune system. Magnesium is an essential mineral, playing a key role in over 300 enzymatic reactions in metabolism. These reactions include those involved in the Krebs cycle (one of the body''s main energy production processes), energy storage, the breakdown of fatty acids, protein synthesis, DNA metabolism, the relaxation of both voluntary and involuntary muscle tissue, neurotransmitter activity, and hormone regulation. Magnesium is stored primarily in the bones, and plays a role in bone formation.

