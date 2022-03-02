Source Naturals Magnesium Ascorbate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Magnesium Ascorbate

8 ozUPC: 0002107800834
Product Details

Magnesium ascorbate is non-acidic (pH neutral) and gentle on the digestive system. Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen formation, amino acid metabolism, hormone synthesis, and the body''s immune system. Magnesium is an essential mineral, playing a key role in over 300 enzymatic reactions in metabolism. These reactions include those involved in the Krebs cycle (one of the body''s main energy production processes), energy storage, the breakdown of fatty acids, protein synthesis, DNA metabolism, the relaxation of both voluntary and involuntary muscle tissue, neurotransmitter activity, and hormone regulation. Magnesium is stored primarily in the bones, and plays a role in bone formation.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
189.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C1000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Magnesium .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
