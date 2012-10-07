Stress may interfere with the body''s ability to absorb magnesium, so make sure your body has the optimal quantities. Magnesium Citrate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium, a profoundly important mineral that supports the body''s bones, energy production, and glucose balance. Optimal intake of magnesium is essential to support relaxation and calming. Further, magnesium supports proper muscle function and is essential for cardiovascular health; in fact it is involved in over 300 cellular processes.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.