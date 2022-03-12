Source Naturals Magnesium Malate Tablets 1250mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Magnesium Malate Tablets 1250mg

90 ctUPC: 0002107800261
Source Naturals Magnesium Malate is a compound of magnesium and malic acid. It supports proper muscle function, cardiovascular health, and energy production. Malic acid is a natural fruit acid that is present in most cells in the body and is an intermediate in the Krebs cycle, where energy is captured during the metabolism of carbs and fats. Magnesium is an essential cofactor for over 300 enzymatic reactions in metabolism, ATP synthesis and energy production. Magnesium plays important roles in muscle relaxation, because of its function as a cofactor of enzymes and because of its ability to counterbalance calcium in the cell.

  • Supports Muscle and Energy Production
  • Non GMO Validated

 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tablets
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid, Acacia Gum, Modified Cellulose Gum, Silica, Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
