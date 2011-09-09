Source Naturals Magnesium Malate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Magnesium Malate

1250 mg - 360 TabletsUPC: 0002107800535
Product Details

Source Naturals Magnesium Malate is a compound of magnesium and malic acid. It supports proper muscle function, cardiovascular health, and energy production. Malic acid is a natural fruit acid that is present in most cells in the body and is an intermediate in the Krebs cycle, where energy is captured during the metabolism of carbs and fats. Magnesium is an essential cofactor for over 300 enzymatic reactions in  metabolism, ATP synthesis and energy production. Magnesium plays important roles in muscle relaxation, because of its function as a cofactor for enzymes and because of its ability to counterbalance calcium in the cell.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Malic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
