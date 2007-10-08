Source Naturals Magnesium Malate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Magnesium Malate

625 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801599
Magnesium Malateis a compound of magnesium and malic acid. It supports proper muscle function, cardiovascular health, and energy production. Malic acid is a natural fruit acid that is present in most cells in the body and is an intermediate in the Krebs cycle, where energy is captured during the metabolism of carbs and fats. Magnesium is an essential cofactor for over 300 enzymatic reactions in metabolism, ATP synthesis and energy production Magnesium plays important roles in muscle relaxation, because of its function as a cofactor for enzymes and because of  its ability to conunterbalance calcium in the cell.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Malate ) , Malic Acid ( as : Magnesium Malate and Malic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
