Source Naturals Magnesium Serene™ Tangerine & Fruit Medley
Source Naturals Magnesium Serene™ Tangerine & Fruit Medley

800 mg - 17.6 ozUPC: 0002107802209
The daily stress of modern life can take its all on our health. Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for obtaining deep relaxation and maitaining overall wellness. While many are familiar with its roles in heart health, bone strength, and a healthy inmune system, fewer people are aware of magnesium''s role is muscle relaxation and nervous system balance. During times of stress, magnesium stores in the body can be depleted. Supplementation with magnesium serene calms the muscles and nerves. This bioavailable for support relaxation and at the same time, replenishes this important mineral to the body for all of its benefist, including over 300 enzymatic processes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
59.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium86mg4%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural Tangerine Flavor , Sodium Bicarbonate and Carbonate , Strawberry Fruit , Natural Peach Flavor and Stevia Leaf Concentrate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

