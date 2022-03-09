The daily stress of modern life can take its all on our health. Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for obtaining deep relaxation and maitaining overall wellness. While many are familiar with its roles in heart health, bone strength, and a healthy inmune system, fewer people are aware of magnesium''s role is muscle relaxation and nervous system balance. During times of stress, magnesium stores in the body can be depleted. Supplementation with magnesium serene calms the muscles and nerves. This bioavailable for support relaxation and at the same time, replenishes this important mineral to the body for all of its benefist, including over 300 enzymatic processes.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.