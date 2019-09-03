Source Naturals Manganese Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Manganese

10 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800342
Purchase Options

Product Details

Manganese is an essential trace mineral involved in many key functions in the body. It plays a role in energy production, in normal bone formation and development, and in the synthesis of many vital cellular biochemicals such as collagen, prothrombin, urea, mucopolysaccharides, fatty acids and proteins. In addition, manganese is a cofactor for superoxide dismutase, one of the body''s main protective antioxidant systems. This manganese is specially bonded (chelated) with amino acids to protect mineral value and enhance assimilation.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More