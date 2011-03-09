Source Naturals Mega-GLA 240™
Product Details
GLA (gamma-linolenic acid) is a fatty acid used by most cells in the body to produce soothing PGE1 prostaglandins. Borage seed oil provides one of the highest yields of GLA in the botanical kingdom (more than twice the GLA yield of evening primrose oil).* The borage seed oil is extracted by a special cold press, which leaves no harmful residues and is HEXANE-FREE.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water , Borage Seed Oil , Linoleic Acid , Gamma Linolenic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
