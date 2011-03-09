Source Naturals Mega-GLA 240™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Mega-GLA 240™

120 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107800892
Product Details

GLA (gamma-linolenic acid) is a fatty acid used by most cells in the body to produce soothing PGE1 prostaglandins. Borage seed oil provides one of the highest yields of GLA in the botanical kingdom (more than twice the GLA yield of evening primrose oil).* The borage seed oil is extracted by a special cold press, which leaves no harmful residues and is HEXANE-FREE.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water , Borage Seed Oil , Linoleic Acid , Gamma Linolenic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.