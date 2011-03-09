GLA (gamma-linolenic acid) is a fatty acid used by most cells in the body to produce soothing PGE1 prostaglandins. Borage seed oil provides one of the highest yields of GLA in the botanical kingdom (more than twice the GLA yield of evening primrose oil).* The borage seed oil is extracted by a special cold press, which leaves no harmful residues and is HEXANE-FREE.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.