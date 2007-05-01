Phytosterols are natural components of many vegetables and grains. Preliminary scientific evidence suggests that plant phytosterols may help to support cholesterol wellness when consumed as part of a low cholesterol dietary program. The three main phytosterols in phytosterol complex are beta-sitosterol, campesterol, and stigmasterol. They are natural, safe, and derived entirely from plant sources.

Suitable for Vegetarians

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.