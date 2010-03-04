Source Naturals Mega Strength Beta Sitosterol Tablets 375 mg
Product Details
Phytosterols are natural components of many vegetables and grains. Preliminary scientific evidence suggests that plant phytosterols may help to support cholesterol wellness when consumed as part of a low cholesterol dietary program.* The three main phytosterols in phytosterol complex are beta-sitosterol, campesterol, and stigmasterol. They are natural, safe, and derived entirely from plant sources.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Phytosterol Complex , Beta Sitosterol , Campesterol , Stigmasterol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Stearic Acid . , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More