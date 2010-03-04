Source Naturals Mega Strength Beta Sitosterol Tablets 375 mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Mega Strength Beta Sitosterol Tablets 375 mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801415
Phytosterols are natural components of many vegetables and grains. Preliminary scientific evidence suggests that plant phytosterols may help to support cholesterol wellness when consumed as part of a low cholesterol dietary program.* The three main phytosterols in phytosterol complex are beta-sitosterol, campesterol, and stigmasterol. They are natural, safe, and derived entirely from plant sources.

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium60mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Phytosterol Complex , Beta Sitosterol , Campesterol , Stigmasterol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Stearic Acid . , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

