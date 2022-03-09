Source Naturals MegaFolinic™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals MegaFolinic™

800 mcg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107802027
Purchase Options

Product Details

Source Naturals MegaFolinic™ is a highly bioavailable source of folic acid that helps the body build healthy red blood cells. It supports healthy brain and neurological development along with healthy cell division. Folinic acid does not require the enzymatic conversion that folic acid does so there is enhanced effectiveness for many people. Research suggests that folinic acid is more bioavailable than folic acid because it is more rapidly converted into L-methylfolate, the form of folate in circulation that can cross the blood-brain barrier.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Folate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More