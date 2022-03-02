Source Naturals MegaFolinic™ is a highly bioavailable source of folic acid that helps the body build healthy red blood cells. It supports healthy brain and neurological development along with healthy cell division. Folinic acid does not require the enzymatic conversion that folic acid does so there is enhanced effectiveness for many people. Research suggests that folinic acid is more bioavailable than folic acid because it is more rapidly converted into L-methylfolate, the form of folate in circulation that can cross the blood-brain barrier.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.