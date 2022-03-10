Ingredients

Vitamin B-6 ( , from : Pyridoxal-5'-phosphate [ Coenzymated ] ) , Melatonin , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Orange Flavor , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More