Source Naturals Melatonin Sublingual Peppermint Perspective: front
Source Naturals Melatonin Sublingual Peppermint

2.5 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800085
Product Details

Melatonin is a neurohormone produced in humans by the pineal gland. A favorite of travelers, it governs the body''s circadian rhythms, helping the body ease into restful sleep. Melatonin is also a potent antioxidant.

 The Benefit of Sublinguals

Some nutrients may break down during liver metabolism. The sublingual form is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, via the blood vessels under the tongue and in the cheeks, bypassing the liver and allowing for quick entry into the system.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Peppermint Flavor , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Melatonin .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.