Source Naturals Melatonin Sublingual Peppermint
Product Details
Melatonin is a neurohormone produced in humans by the pineal gland. A favorite of travelers, it governs the body''s circadian rhythms, helping the body ease into restful sleep. Melatonin is also a potent antioxidant.
The Benefit of Sublinguals
Some nutrients may break down during liver metabolism. The sublingual form is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, via the blood vessels under the tongue and in the cheeks, bypassing the liver and allowing for quick entry into the system.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Peppermint Flavor , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Melatonin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More