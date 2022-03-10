Source Naturals Melatonin Timed Release Perspective: front
Source Naturals Melatonin Timed Release

3 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107800065
Melatonin is a neurohormone produced in humans by the pineal gland. A favorite of travelers, it governs the body''s circadian rhythms, helping the body ease into restful sleep. Melatonin is also a potent antioxidant.

Source Naturals Timed Release Melatonin is formulated to allow for a gradual release of the active ingredient during an approximate six hour period. This provides the body with a more even absorption of melatonin.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium31mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Cellulose Acetate , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Melatonin .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

