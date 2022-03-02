Source Naturals Melatonin Timed Release
Product Details
Melatonin is a neurohormone produced in humans by the pineal gland. A favorite of travelers, it governs the body''s circadian rhythms, helping the body ease into restful sleep. Melatonin is also a potent antioxidant.
Source Naturals Timed Release Melatonin is formulated to allow for a gradual release of the active ingredient during an approximate six hour period. This provides the body with a more even absorption of melatonin.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Cellulose Acetate , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Melatonin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More